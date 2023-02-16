The Cornell Lab, Audubon Society and Birds Canada are hosting the “Great Backyard Bird Count” and anyone can participate.
Step 1: Decide where to watch birds.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 10:21 pm
The Cornell Lab, Audubon Society and Birds Canada are hosting the “Great Backyard Bird Count” and anyone can participate.
Step 1: Decide where to watch birds.
Step 2: Watch birds for 15 minutes or more, at least once over four days, Feb. 17-20.
Step 3: Identify all the birds seen or heard within the planned time/location and share data on either the Merlin Bird ID app or eBird.
The Merlin Bird ID app is the most beginner-friendly option. Those who have participated before should try the eBird Mobile app or enter the bird list on the eBird website.
About 385,000 people from 192 countries took part in last year's Great Backyard Bird Count. The data collected during this event helps researchers assess the effect of environmental problems like pollution and climate change on birds, as well as the impact of conservation efforts.
A 2019 study by Cornell researchers found there were 3 billion fewer birds in North America than in 1970.
