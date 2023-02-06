The 2023 Laurel Fork Falconry tour schedule is filling up, but anyone who would like an Educational Program about birds of prey from Collin Waybright, a master class falconer, can sign up by emailing or calling.
The program is suited for private and public events like festivals, schools, libraries and 4-H.
Waybright recently added Lance, a peregrine falcon, to his family of birds presented in the show. Other raptors in the show include Rico the red-tailed hawk, Charleston the barred owl, and Eddy the Harris’s hawk.
“Our programs are one of a kind, engaging, and adaptable for all ages. You get to see birds of prey up close and learn about them in a fun and interactive way,” he said. “These birds are very elusive in the wild, so it's not everyday someone gets to experience them like this.”
Waybright was homeschooled and upon graduating in 2018, he spent 10 months working at the Ararat Ridge Zoo located at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. He also trained an American Kestrel for the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is one of the youngest people in the U.S. to work with a bald eagle.
With over nine years of experience as a West Virginia falconer, he makes the presentation educational and fascinating.
