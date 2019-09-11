The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has released information on a man who is believed to have shot and wounded another man along Artisan Avenue on Tuesday.
According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, a warrant for charges of malicious wounding and wanton endangerment has been filed against Marquize Kumae “Q” Scott, of Huntington, in the shooting, which occurred during an argument just after 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue on Sept. 10.
During the argument, Jovan Carpenter, who has ties to both Huntington and Detroit, was shot in the thigh, Dial said. Carpenter was taken by acquaintances to nearby Cabell Huntington Hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
Dial said Scott is accused of firing five or six rounds, striking Carpenter at least once. He is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds. His last known address is in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace in Huntington.
Anyone with information surrounding Scott's whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 or the Huntington Police Department's anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.