HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police Department detectives are asking for individuals who witnessed an attack on three juvenile males in the early morning hours of June 13 to contact investigators and provide any information that may be useful in identifying suspects.
The three juveniles were attacked by a large group of males at approximately 2 a.m. June 13 in the 200 block of 10th Street. One of the juveniles sustained life-threatening injuries and has been hospitalized since the attack.
Investigators know there were several individuals who witnessed the incident and may have videoed the attack. Those individuals or anyone else with information regarding the incident are advised to contact the HPD Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.