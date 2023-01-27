MORGANTOWN — Since 2013, West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins has welcomed fans, friends and cancer survivors to his namesake Fish Fry in support of causes he cares about while enjoying good company and delicious food.
The Fish Fry marked its 10-year anniversary in 2022, raising a record $2.65 million. A record crowd is expected for the 2023 event, which is already sold out. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment at the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners Flagship Scholars Program.
“He (Huggins) is a titan not only in basketball but also in philanthropy and it is incredible to see a crowd this size get behind him in raising funds for such worthy causes. Each year, we think he’s outdone himself, only to find that he can draw even bigger audiences and even more show-stopping guests,” said Cory Chambers, WVU Cancer Institute director of development and Norma Mae Huggins endowment manager.
Doors of the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and the show starts around 7 p.m. This year’s musical guests are the Davisson Brothers Band and Lords of Lester. NBA star Charles Barkley will also be at the event.
“In 2023, he’s done it again, scoring headline guest Charles Barkley! We are thrilled to have a legend like Barkley joining us for a night of meaningful fundraising, the fun way,” Chamber said.
Remember the Miners honors coal miners through events, media, and its flagship Scholars Program, which funds scholarships for mining engineering students at WVU’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.
Huggins established the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment in 2003 to honor his mother, who died after a long battle with colon cancer.
"In West Virginia, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer related deaths. Both men and women are at risk of colorectal cancer, and everyone's risk goes up with age," said Dr. Emily Groves, an assistant professor and colorectal surgeon at the WVU Cancer Institute. "The key to preventing colorectal cancer is timely screening. The American Cancer Society recommends that screening for colon cancer start at age 45 for most individuals. This consists of a colonoscopy or alternatively a simple stool test. Ask your primary care provider about what screening option is right for you.”
