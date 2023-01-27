The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — Since 2013, West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins has welcomed fans, friends and cancer survivors to his namesake Fish Fry in support of causes he cares about while enjoying good company and delicious food.

The Fish Fry marked its 10-year anniversary in 2022, raising a record $2.65 million. A record crowd is expected for the 2023 event, which is already sold out. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment at the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners Flagship Scholars Program.

