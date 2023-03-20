Easter is Sunday, April 9 this year. Here are events for all ages:
The Easter Bunny will be at the Huntington Mall March 18 through April 8. Easter Pet photos are March 26 and April 2 from 9 a.m. till noon. The Caring Bunny Event on April 8 from 10 to 11 a.m., is an opportunity for children with sensory disorders such as autism to visit with the Easter Bunny in a calmer environment.
- The Easter Bunny is also at the Ashland Town Center now through April 8. Photos and visits are available Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for 2 to 3 p.m., and then also on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Walk-ups are welcome but reservations are preferred. Pet photos are March 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- The Ashland Town Center will also host the "Sensitive Bunny" event on March 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. It is a time for children with sensory sensitivities to meet the Easter Bunny in a quieter, less crowded setting. Snacks, games and crafts will be provided. Reservations are required.
- "Bestie and Bunny" will also be at the Ashland Town Center on April 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be snacks, games crafts and visits with the Easter Bunny. The Barker Farm will have an interactive animal show at 2 p.m. during the event.
The Huntington Mall will be hosting a Spring Tea Party with refreshments and activities as well as a "For The Kids" Dollar Auction of Easter Baskets to raise money for the Huntington Children's Museum. These baskets have been donated by community partners like iHeartMedia, Blenko Glass and Premium Home Warranty as well as Huntington Mall Stores like Shipwreck Collection Market, ScragglePop, Bath and Body Works, Buffalo Wild Wings, Fun City Arcade, Books a Million, Bob Evans, Adams Hallmark and Yankee Candle. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
- The week of April 1 through 7 there will be an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt for kids 10 and under at the Huntington Mall. Game sheets and instructions will be available at customer service.
There will be a Spring Fashion Show at the Huntington Mall on April 8 at 1 p.m. in Macys Court. The winners of the New
Faces of the Mall casting call will be hitting the runway in fashions from mall stores representing spring and summer styles.
- Spring on Vernon will be April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Vernon St. in Ironton. There will be live music, crafts, antiques, food and kid's activities. Over 70 vendors are signed up for the event.
- Savannah's Bistro is hosting it's First Annual Children's Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15. There will be two egg hunts for two age groups. The first (ages 2 to 5) will begin at noon and last until 1:30 p.m. and the second (ages 6 to 10) will begin at 2 and last until 3:30 p.m. Parents are encouraged to enjoy brunch while their supervised kids go on the hunt for easter eggs, enjoy their own private brunch and win prizes. The Children's Brunch includes french toast or pancakes, bacon, sausage, fruit, and a soft drink or juice. Tickets are $15 and must be reserved by calling 304-529-0919.
There will be an Easter egg hunt at the Lawrence County Horseman's Association April 8 at noon in Ironton. It will have free pony rides, pizza and prizes.
- Operation Easter Egg will be at the Chesapeake High School football field April 8 at 11 a.m. The event includes food, games, face painting and pictures with the "panther" bunny.
The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Friday, March 24 at 8:30 p.m. at St. Cloud Commons Park. There will be over 8,000 treat-filled Easter eggs along with special prizes. The event is free and intended for ages 13 to 17, it is hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District. Participants must bring their own flashlight.
The Easter Eggstravaganza at the Ramada on March 25 includes breakfast, crafting, face painting, self-taken photos with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt. Participants in the egg hunt will be separated into three age groups. One golden egg is hidden for each age group, prizes to be given at the end. The breakfast menu includes pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. The meal will be served until 10:30 a.m. and the doors open at 9. Pet photos with the Easter Bunny will be from noon to 1 p.m. All pets must be leashed or in a carrier. Advance registration is required. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 8-12, $5 for children ages 3-7 and free for children age 2 and under. Pet photos are $5.
Paws in the Park is an Easter egg hunt for dogs hosted by The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District. All leashed dogs and their owners are invited to the Ritter Park Fountain area Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. This free event will has over 4,000 doggie treat-filled Easter eggs with several additional pet prize eggs hidden as well. Dress furry friends in their Easter best to compete in the costume contest. The Easter Bunny will even be making a special appearance to take pictures with pooches.
Children are invited to an Easter egg hunt at the Huntington Peddler’s Mall on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m to noon. Parents must be present and walk with children at all times. Participants will be separated into two groups: ages 6 and under, and the ages 7 to 12. There will also be a photo booth set up in the back for pictures with the Easter Bunny and prizes.
There will be two community egg hunts, each with 8,000 eggs, on Saturday, April 1 from the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District. The first one is at Harris Riverfront Park at 10 a.m. and the second one is at St. Cloud Commons Park at 2 p.m.
There will be two more community egg hunts, each with 8,000 eggs, on Saturday, April 8 from the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District. The first one is at April Dawn Park at 10 a.m. and the second one is at Rotary Park at 2 p.m
- The annual “Easter Eggstravaganza” will be on Saturday, April 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Teays Valley Church of God. The event includes egg hunts, including a special needs egg hunt, kids' clothing giveaway, inflatables for kids, face painting, interactive stations and more. All activities will take place rain or shine.
The Mountain State Harley-Davidson will host its annual Easter egg hunt at its dealership in Delbarton, W.Va., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
The Ashland and Huntington West KOA Holiday Campground in Argillite, Ky., is hosting an Easter egg hunt for the kids and an adult egg hunt with adult prizes on Saturday, April 8. There will also be crafts and raffles.
- The Huntington Mall will be closed for shopping on Easter Sunday, April 9, but Fellowship Baptist church will be holding their Easter Services on the front parking lot from 10:30 a.m. till noon. This is the third year for this event which began in 2020 during the pandemic as a way for people to gather safely for the holiday.