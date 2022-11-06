HUNTINGTON — The American Heart Association is informing hunters on ways to help prevent cardiac and stroke-related deaths while hunting.
Dr. Steven Eschenaur, executive director and health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, suggests planning ahead by charging and taking a phone with you and coordinating with others where you will be and when you plan to return.
Eschenaur said hunters can also prevent cardiac and stroke events before hunting season and while out in the woods.
“As we plan our hunts, it’s important to plan ahead by one, if you need to, go ahead and make a doctor’s appointment and get a checkup before you go on your big hunt,” he said. “Next, when you do go hunting and you’re out in the woods, stop frequently, take a break, stay well hydrated and take healthy snacks with you.”
Heart attacks can present as traditional chest pain, as well as pain in the arm, neck, shoulder and jaw. Those experiencing a heart attack may also break out into cold sweats and have shorter breaths.
For strokes, Eschenaur said people may experience facial drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty.
Eschenaur said if hunters experience possible heart attack symptoms, they should stop, rest and see if symptoms resolve, but call 911 if they continue. When experiencing stroke symptoms, Eschenaur said it’s important to call 911 immediately to get care as quickly as possible.
West Virginia hunter P.J. Cooper said he survived a heart attack in December 2016. Cooper said he only experienced severe stomach pains, and he slowly made his way back to where he was staying in McDowell County before his wife could take him to the hospital.
Cooper was later taken to Charleston Area Medical Center and said he remembers being told he was very sick before waking up nine days later.
“When I had the heart attack ... I was unstoppable I thought, but I didn’t recognize the symptoms. I didn’t recognize it, and I think that now I’m more aware of things and I want people to understand that it’s cold out there. You’re hunting and you go out there by yourself, you’re alone,” he said.
Cooper said people who go out into areas with little or no cell service should consider getting radios to keep contact with family and others who could help in an emergency situation.
Capt. Warren E. Goodson of the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division encouraged people who have heart conditions to take any medication they may need with them and to not push themselves too hard when walking in the woods or carrying game back.
Goodson also encouraged hunters to be aware of their health year-round to prevent cardiac and stroke incidents.
“Don’t think about heart health just one time a year during that hunting season,” he said. “Think about it year-round. That’s the pump station, if you will, for life. Have those appointments with your doctor, be informed of your health and again, know those limitations.”
More information can be found at the American Heart Association website under “Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
