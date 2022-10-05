Wearing his dad’s cufflinks, he stepped into the birthplace of the Beatles “Abbey Road” album and let the 88 keys of the Steinway concert grand piano bring all of the melodies in his head to life.
“Music transcends language and touches our souls,” said Ed Bazel, the Huntington-born-and-raised contemporary pianist. Bazel’s music is peaceful and introspective; it’s easy to see and hear that he plays because he loves it.
His new 12-song-album “The London Sessions: Reflections From Studio 2” was recorded in June. It took more than a year for him to get a two-day booking there. He didn’t realize then, but Taylor Swift was recording in the studio beside him at the same time.
“It was prolific. Walking down those stairs to Studio 2, I thought of the many greats who have walked before me: the Beatles. Pink Floyd. Adele. Ed Sheeran. Breathing in the vibrations of this big huge studio. Seeing this Steinway concert grand piano they set up for me in the exact footprint in that back left corner of the studio where the Beatles set up for their recordings. Playing my songs and recording, I felt this is where I belong. I am beyond thankful for having this opportunity,” Bazel said.
He went to Beverly Hills Junior High and Huntington East High School before going to Marshall for business and then to the University of Kentucky for computer science.
His parents, Edward and Irene Bazel, were initially unimpressed when he told them he wanted to be a pianist.
“It was good payback for me, for all the torture of 11 years,” he said of the moment he announced his plan. “Especially, here I’m out on the street playing football with my buddies after dinner. We’re having a great time, and my mom sticks her head out the door and says ‘Eddie, time to come practice piano.’ I lost all my street credibility there, for sure.”
For the first 11 years, his mother dragged him “kicking and screaming” to lessons. He and his sister, Patti, were dropped off together so they could each get a half hour lesson from Harriet Tucker, who was the organist at the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.
“Mrs. Tucker put up with me -- and I do mean put up with me,” he said.
Though it may not have been enjoyable to learn, the ability to play the piano and his passion for it is the “greatest gift” his parents ever gave him. Even if his dream of being a pianist never took off, and he never released an album or recorded in Studio 2, it was all worth it. He says it gives him the ability to relax and express himself, which is why he plays every night.
“Every single night, when I’m done it’s dark and I’m ready to go to bed, I raise my hands above my head and thank the heavens above, and thank my mom, and dad and sister, who are up there, who have paved the way for me,” he said.
It took a lot of discipline and inspiration for Bazel to get where he is today.
His first job was a paperboy for The Herald-Dispatch. While he was in middle school during the winter, he got up at 4:30 in the mornings to deliver the paper. He also worked as a golf caddie at the Guyan Country Club, and was a busboy at the Holiday Inn on Route 60 where he watched the Philips Brothers play at the Mckeekee Club.
“It was so cool to hear their music and to be influenced by them,” he said.
He went on to be the pianist at Michael's Restaurant in Huntington for five years. One late night, 10 minutes to close, Rod Stewart and his band walked in.
Bazel lives in Nashville now, but hopes to play a concert in Huntington someday.
Besides dedicating his life to music, he’s also an endurance athlete. He hiked Mount Kilimanjaro, ran five different marathons, raced in the Tour De France twice and completed a 3,000-mile cross-country bike ride in 44 days.
His bike ride across America was in support of cancer research, in honor of his father who had leukemia, starting at the Santa Monica Pier in California and ending in St. Augustine, Florida.
He is a self-described goal-oriented person. He makes a to-do list every day and is always working toward something. His next goal is to hear his music in a movie or television show, and he is working hard toward it. He just attended a gilded music supervisors conference in Los Angeles.
“My dining room is not dining room furniture; it’s a Yamaha C7 concert grand piano, which I think it’s great furniture,” he joked.
To young musicians hoping to build a career out of their art, Bazel advises them to “show up.”
“Nobody is putting a gun to your head, nobody is forcing you,” he said.
Within his list of accomplishments, he founded The River of Calm – Music to Soothe Your Soul™, an online music channel that today reaches listeners in over 155 countries.
His third album “The London Sessions: Reflections From Studio 2” drops Friday, Oct. 7. He will perform a concert live-streamed from Nashville playing songs from his new album. You can tune in on Facebook and Instagram @edbazelpiano and @theriverofcalm to watch.