There are a lot of places and media one might recognize Allyson Rice from. The bookstore’s new author shelf is now one of those places.
Soap opera fans may remember Rice from the 1990s show “As The World Turns,” and others may have seen her award-winning comedic rap video from 2019. Her handmade jewelry and line of adult coloring books are sold online. She also does photography, creates mixed media art and founded a company teaching personal growth retreats for women around the country. Currently, she is a producer at Atomic Focus Entertainment.
Total Human Press, the publisher of her novel, is her own company.
“I founded it (Total Human) a number of years ago to publish my women's coloring books,” Rice said. “This was before adult coloring became all the rage and no publishers at that time saw the viability of adult coloring books. So I decided to publish them independently.”
She originally wrote her novel, “The Key to the Circus-Mom Highway,” as a screenplay but always planned on expanding it into a novel.
The book is about sisters Jesse Chasen and Jennifer McMahon who receive a phone call notifying them that their birth mother has died, leaving behind a significant inheritance. They must follow a detailed road trip she designed for them to get to know her — and that includes finding a brother they never knew existed.
Together, this ill-assorted trio treks across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia to meet their mother's old friends, from circus performers to juke joint owners, each of whom delivers a shocking vignette into the life of a young mother traumatized by loss and abuse. Along the way, these three siblings — Jesse, whose fiery exterior disguises a drifting musician stuck in a rut; Jennifer, whose carefully curated family life is threatened by her husband's infidelity; and Jack, whose enigmatic Jackie, Oh! persona in the New Orleans drag queen scene helps him escape the nightmares of Afghanistan that haunt him at night — may all just find their second chance.
Rice was born in Huntington, but she also lived in Morgantown and Parkersburg. Her parents met while in college at Marshall University and they moved around a lot when she was young. Her dad was accepted to study law at Yale so they also lived in Connecticut for a couple years and then his first teaching job was at the University of Mississippi. Later he taught at American University so they moved to Washington, D.C., which is where she stayed through high school.
“We moved around so much. I was always really shy because I was always the new kid,” she said.
She remembers her childhood as being a lot of fun. Her dad’s parents lived in Huntington and grandmother and step-grandfather on her mom’s side lived in Charleston. Her favorite memories are all around Christmas when they would visit both sets of grandparents.
“She (her grandma Rice) was all about Christmas and made handmade ornaments, she did that year-around. We have a lot of them now, but she also made a lot for church fundraisers. So when we would go there, the whole house was all about Christmas. I loved that; I inherited that love from her,” she said. “And we’d explore their attic, I loved going up in their attic. It was just this magical place, looking through boxes and finding all these antique things up there.”
Anytime her family returned to Huntington, they would go to Frostop for hot dogs and root beer.
“I love that place. I still have a baseball cap from there,” she said.
She is in the process of moving back to the East Coast to be with her mom in Delaware and hopes to visit West Virginia soon.
Rice loves feel-good books that make her laugh; Carl Hiassen’s novels are a particular favorite.
“I just felt like I had a story in me,” Rice said.
She doesn’t work from a strict outline, but edits as she writes, adding and expanding parts when she gets a new idea.
“In a lot of ways it felt like the book was writing itself,” she said.
She was inspired by the 1985 movie “After Hours” starring Griffin Dunne and Rosanna Arquette. Set in New York City, it’s about a man who is trying to get home and keeps running into weird characters and situations.
“I loved that movie, so I wanted to write something like that,” she said. “With somebody trying to get somewhere, obstacles keep popping up and a lot of really funny supporting characters are around them.”
She is always working on multiple projects so that when she feels tired of one project, she can work on something else. She took a step back from writing while working a full-time job and then finished the book during the pandemic. Overall, it took her about two to three years to write “The Key to the Circus-Mom Highway.”
She is most famous for playing Conner Walsh on the soap opera “As the World Turns” from 1990 until 1997, an experience she really enjoyed.
“I had a great time, you know I never really watched soaps growing up. I think the only time I did was in high school when the whole Luke and Laura story line was on ‘General Hospital’ and everybody at school was watching it so I tuned in for a couple of months and didn’t stick with it, and that was really my only experience watching a soap ever so I didn’t really know what to expect when I got there and the people were so great, it was really fun,” she said.
She was replaced after a new producer decided to bring in actors and actresses from other Procter and Gamble soaps in hope that it would draw more viewers.
“So there started to be a lot of turnover after a couple years there, and that was hard. It’s sad saying goodbye to people you’ve worked with for years,” she said. “But overall, it was a great time. I loved the people there. I still keep in touch with a lot of them. I loved that job.”
The connection that viewers have with soap operas is unlike other shows.
“People start thinking of the characters as family because they see them every single day. A lot of people see the people on the soaps more than their actual family,” she said.
While on “As the World Turns” she was often recognized in public and asked for autographs. Usually, a lot of people in one region all watched the same soaps so in some areas she wouldn’t be recognized at all.
“There was one (town) where it was actually kind of hard. I couldn’t go anywhere without people staring and watching me while I ate at a restaurant, coming up to me and, you know, it’s very nice that people do that, but it was so much in this one town that it was a little disconcerting.”
While on vacation to the island of St. Kitts with her now ex-husband just before their son was born, she learned that “As the World Turns” played during the day and again in the evening so people could watch it after work. People would come up to her and grab her arm and jump up and down. She said it was “incredibly disconcerting.”
“I sort of got a little bit of a taste of what people who are much more famous than me go through on a much smaller scale,” she said.
She said she doesn’t think she would ever go back to acting full time. If a friend asks her to be in a short film or a project they’re working on, she’s happy to help out but has no interest in getting headshots or working with an agent to audition for roles.
Another project some might recognize her from is her self-directed and self-written music video, “Fine I’ll Write My Own Damn Song” which was written in jest when her son didn’t ask her to be in his music video. It was in 23 festivals in the U.S. and around the world, and won more awards than can be listed here.
In her “about the author” section at the end of her book and many of her biographies online, there are a lot of interesting facts about Rice. Like that she competed in a ballroom dance competition, went skydiving and collects PEZ dispensers. One fact that sticks out more than others is that she was in the White House Oval Office after hours, and there is no explanation.
After Rice’s family settled in the Washington, D.C., area, she met one of her best friends Melissa McFarland on the first day of seventh grade. She is the daughter of Robert McFarland, who served as National Security Advisor to President Ronald Reagan from 1983 to 1985.
“There was one night where he had to go to the White House. He was such a kind, gentle man,” she said. “At home he was an incredible husband and father, and just always so kind to me when I was there. I think he had to go leave something for the President so he said, ‘Why don’t you girls come with me?’ ”
It was an experience she will remember forever.
“He gave us a little behind-the-scenes tour that you don’t get to go on in the regular public tour of the place,” she said. “And we got to go into the room where they have their morning briefing, and he showed us where everybody sat around the table, and then he went into the Oval Office to drop off the papers and leave them on the President’s desk. So we got to go into the Oval Office and just kind of stood there and just watched him. It was so thrilling to be able to do that because not many people get to do that.”
She’s currently at work on her next novel, “Normal is Overrated,” and her fourth women’s coloring book. Anyone who signs up for her newsletter is entered into two contests: to win a free book (there is a new winner in every newsletter) and for a chance to have a supporting character named after them in her next book. Keep an eye on the “events” section of her website for details about book signings.
“The Key to the Circus-Mom Highway” is released Jan. 3, 2023, at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.