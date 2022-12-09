CHARLESTON — Owen Dennis, the 2-year-old son of Rachel and David Dennis of Huntington, is the third and final winner in the SMART529 program’s 20th Anniversary scholarship sweepstakes.
State Treasurer Riley Moore on Wednesday presented Owen and his family his award at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston. Owen will receive $20,000 invested in a SMART529 Direct account.
“It has been a joy to give three young West Virginians a head start on their college savings over these last few months," Moore said in a news release. "I encourage West Virginia families to visit www.SMART529.com to learn how you can start saving for your child’s future education expenses.”
Owen is the third of three winners in the SMART529 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes. The scholarships were randomly awarded to one child each month from October through December.
“We were very excited to find out that Owen had won the $20,000 scholarship sweepstakes,” Owen’s mother Rachel Dennis said in the release. “As parents of two young boys, my husband and I are thankful to get an early start saving for their future.”
SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs and administered by Hartford Funds. More information is at www.SMART529.com.
