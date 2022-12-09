The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore, left, is shown with David Dennis, scholarship winner Owen Dennis and Rachel Dennis.

CHARLESTON — Owen Dennis, the 2-year-old son of Rachel and David Dennis of Huntington, is the third and final winner in the SMART529 program’s 20th Anniversary scholarship sweepstakes.

State Treasurer Riley Moore on Wednesday presented Owen and his family his award at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston. Owen will receive $20,000 invested in a SMART529 Direct account.

