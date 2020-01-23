closing.jpg

The Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church, 469 Norway Ave., will conduct a closing celebration service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

The church was organized at Gallaher School in the mid-1940s. With a deep sense of social justice, the congregation focused its ministry on outreach efforts to serve the needs of others, according to Pastor Cinda Harkless.

Along with other entities, the church was home to the Beverly Hills Child Care Center for more than 35 years, and most recently had a joint ministry with the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church in the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

The service is open to the public.

