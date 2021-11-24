CHARLESTON — The Huntington DMV Regional Office is appointment-only today, Nov. 24, because of COVID-19-related exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office.
Any walk-ins that need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of DMV's local kiosks, including one in the 7th Avenue Kroger, and another in the Barboursville Kroger.
Customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may utilize the drop box outside the Huntington Regional Office.
Customers who cannot do their transactions online or at a kiosk may consider visiting a nearby regional office, including the Winfield, Kanawha City, Logan, or Point Pleasant Office.
All DMV offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning Thursday, Nov. 25, and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29.
