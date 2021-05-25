The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Due to a leak in ceiling pipes, the Huntington DMV Regional Office on Madison Avenue is currently flooded and open on an emergency basis only.

Clean-up assistance is on its way, according to a news release from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles. 

Customers are encouraged, however, to choose another nearby office to complete their transactions today, if possible, or visit the DMV's online services portal.

If a customer has an appointment and it is an emergency, office staff will do all they can to accommodate the customer and transaction.

Other regional offices nearby include Winfield, Logan, Kanawha City and Point Pleasant.

Visit the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov, for updates and more information, including online services options.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you