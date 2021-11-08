HUNTINGTON — Students at Huntington East Middle School were released two hours early Monday after district officials say an employee reported traces of fentanyl were detected in their system.
The name of the employee was not given and administrators do not believe the exposure to the chemical occurred at school, but closed the building early out of an abundance of caution.
"Emergency responders didn't tell us we had to, but we went ahead and sent students home after hearing of the exposure," said Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools.
The employee was not stationed in a classroom and works in a space that is not accessible to the general public and presumably other students, Flowers said. The school should reopen and operate on a normal schedule Tuesday, Nov. 9, after the building is properly cleaned and sanitized, he added.
Cabell County Schools conducts regular drug screenings when new employees are hired, but Flowers said this was not a result of a drug test administered by the county. An evaluation of the individual that took place over the weekend and was reported late Monday morning revealed the drug instead.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
