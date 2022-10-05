The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

From left to right, Dr. Andrea Lauffer, Sparky the Fire Dog, City of Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters, City of Huntington Assistant Fire Marshal Alan Roby and Dr. Susan Flesher pose for a photo. The Huntington Fire Department and Marshall Health have partnered to distribute more than 100 free smoke alarms and fire safety packets.

 Courtesy of the City of Huntington

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department and Marshall Health have partnered to distribute more than 100 free smoke alarms and fire safety packets.

A City of Huntington press release said the items were acquired by the fire department through private contributions. They will be distributed from the Marshall University Medical Center location of Marshall Pediatrics, which already has the items.

