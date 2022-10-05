From left to right, Dr. Andrea Lauffer, Sparky the Fire Dog, City of Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters, City of Huntington Assistant Fire Marshal Alan Roby and Dr. Susan Flesher pose for a photo. The Huntington Fire Department and Marshall Health have partnered to distribute more than 100 free smoke alarms and fire safety packets.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department and Marshall Health have partnered to distribute more than 100 free smoke alarms and fire safety packets.
A City of Huntington press release said the items were acquired by the fire department through private contributions. They will be distributed from the Marshall University Medical Center location of Marshall Pediatrics, which already has the items.
The packets include information on how families can make arrangements for the Huntington Fire Department or the American Red Cross to install the smoke alarms in their homes at no cost.
“We are thrilled to have these resources from the Huntington Fire Department,” Andrea Lauffer, a Marshall Health pediatrician and assistant professor at the School of Medicine and chief health officer for Cabell County Schools, said. “This is a great community partnership to educate kids and families about fire safety.”
In the past 18 months, the department has distributed more than 300 free smoke alarms to Huntington residents in partnership with the American Red Cross and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“This new partnership with Marshall Health provides more opportunities to get free smoke alarms into families’ homes,” Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said. “Early detection and notification are critical for allowing residents to quickly escape a fire, as the time to safely escape is less than three minutes.”
