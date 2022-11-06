The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Exterior shot of Huntington High School.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School will have extra security Monday following a threat made to a school with the same initials, but investigators say they do not believe the threat is credible.

Communications Director Jedd Flowers contacted Huntington High parents Sunday evening and said an online threat of violence was made to a school with the initials HHS. Out of caution, the threat was reported, and an investigation was conducted.

