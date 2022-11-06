HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School will have extra security Monday following a threat made to a school with the same initials, but investigators say they do not believe the threat is credible.
Communications Director Jedd Flowers contacted Huntington High parents Sunday evening and said an online threat of violence was made to a school with the initials HHS. Out of caution, the threat was reported, and an investigation was conducted.
“Investigators have given our school resource officer an all-clear, meaning they did not find a threat to be credible,” Flowers said.
School will continue on a regular schedule Monday.
Additional officers and members of the Huntington Police Department will be on campus to ensure student and staff safety, Flowers said.
