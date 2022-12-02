The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

People get in some early holiday shopping at the annual Mistletoe Market presented by the Junior League of Huntington in 2018. The group's annual event returns Dec. 2. 

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch file photo

After two years of virtually hosting Mistletoe Market, the holiday vendor event presented by the Huntington Junior League is back in person today, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 3rd Avenue in Huntington.

“We are proud to once again sponsor the proud Huntington community service tradition, Mistletoe Market, an annual holiday shopping experience that provides funding to help the league’s mission to support community impact projects,” said Ashley Mass, Huntington Junior League president.

