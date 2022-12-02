After two years of virtually hosting Mistletoe Market, the holiday vendor event presented by the Huntington Junior League is back in person today, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 3rd Avenue in Huntington.
“We are proud to once again sponsor the proud Huntington community service tradition, Mistletoe Market, an annual holiday shopping experience that provides funding to help the league’s mission to support community impact projects,” said Ashley Mass, Huntington Junior League president.
Light refreshments and water stations will be available throughout the event and a full bar will be available for purchase.
Over 40 vendors are expected and several custom silent auction baskets are up for grabs, making this year's Mistletoe Market one of the largest in the organization's history. A silent auction will take place during the event and continue online until Dec. 9.
"This is one of my favorite Junior League fundraisers, because so many individuals come together for the good of our community — to help kids, families and those in need," said Candace Layne, Mistletoe Market chair. "Proceeds support our mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women, and improve communities through vital service projects."
VIP entry begins at 4 p.m. and includes additional shopping time, a goody bag with coupons and one complimentary cocktail, beer or wine from the bar.
Parking will be limited because the Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights takes place at the same time. There is parking available in the lot that connects the old Mac & Dave’s to the Red Lobster between 10th and 11th streets. Parking will also be available in any metered spot in front of or to the side of the DoubleTree. Metered spots no longer need to be paid for starting at 5 p.m.
The Junior League of Huntington provides trained volunteers to work in the community and connect with community partners. The mission statement of the Association of Junior Leagues International Inc. is to "advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training."
