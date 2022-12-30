It’s warming up now but last weekend might be one of the coldest weekends Huntington will experience this season.
Dec. 24 was the third coldest Christmas Eve on record for the city of Huntington.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 8:34 pm
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 8:34 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
It’s warming up now but last weekend might be one of the coldest weekends Huntington will experience this season.
Dec. 24 was the third coldest Christmas Eve on record for the city of Huntington.
The lowest temperature was 0 degrees. In 1983 it was -7 degrees and in 1989 it was -9 degrees.
Dec. 25 was the fifth-coldest Christmas Day with a low of 8 degrees. The coldest Christmases on record are 1935, 2000, 1985 and 1983.
While it’s not a record the National Weather Service reports, this Christmas Eve had the lowest high temperature ever recorded on that day at 14 degrees.
“There is nothing that cold in the foreseeable future, we’ll warm up pretty good heading into the new year and the we’ll probably be back down toward normal temperatures for this time of year,” said John Peck, a meteorologist at the National Weather service’s location in Charleston.
Peck said that no one can say for sure, but Christmas Eve could be the coldest temperature of the season.
“Typically we don’t get much colder than that,” he said.
The cold weather cost thousands of dollars in local property damage due to frozen pipes and house fires.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.