BARBOURSVILLE — Huntington’s Developmental Therapy Clinic has teamed up with the Huntington Mall to bring the “Caring Santa” event to children with sensory disorders.
The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the mall’s Center Court.
Parents can expect the music to be off and the environment calmer. Developmental Therapy Clinic will have activities set up for the children as they wait for their turn to visit Santa. Each family will receive a complimentary 5x7-inch, keepsake photo of their child’s moment with Santa.
