HUNTINGTON — An arrest has been made in the investigation of a fatal structure fire that occurred Thursday at 1695 Charleston Ave. in Huntington.
The investigation into the fire led to a person of interest being located and interviewed by detectives with the Huntington Police Department. That individual, Joshua D. Hatten, 30, of Huntington, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the fire.
Theresa Sue Wilson, 75, was located inside the residence by the Huntington Fire Department and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to city officials.
The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Thursday and members of both the police and fire departments were dispatched to the home.
Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions and the home was fully engulfed.
Crews contained the fire to a single residence, and Wilson was found during a search of the home after the fire was brought under control.
Huntington Police Capt. Jason Young said Hatten was arrested Friday night. He was booked into the Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Young added that the investigation is ongoing.
“We were told the person charged may be related to the woman that was killed in the fire, but we have not been able to confirm that at this time,” Young said. “We’re still developing information in this ongoing investigation.”
Thursday’s fire was the second fatal house fire in Huntington in February.
Seventy-year-old Dreama Adkins died Feb. 17 after a home in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue in the east end of Huntington caught fire. Adkins was the first fire-related death in the city this year.