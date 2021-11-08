HUNTINGTON — A man was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday.
Orlando Scott Anderson, 52, of Huntington, was charged with murder Monday evening after Huntington Police detectives identified the vehicle that was used in the Nov. 5 shooting death of Calvin J. Audu, 42, of Huntington.
Officers found Audu’s body late Friday in the intersection of 19th Street and 10th Avenue after they received reports of gunshots in the area.
The West Virginia State Police assisted Huntington Police detectives in identifying the vehicle that officers believe was used in the shooting. From that point, detectives were able to identify a suspect, according to a news release from HPD.
During an interview, Anderson admitted to shooting Audu, according to police.
Anderson is being held in Western Regional Jail without bond.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.