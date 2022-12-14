The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HuntingtonMuseumOfArt-def-002.jpg

The Huntington Museum of Art opened as Huntington Galleries on Nov. 9, 1952.

 Courtesy of West Virginia

Humanities Council

The Huntington Museum of Art has announced its holiday hours. HMA will be closed to the public on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 and 2.

There will be no Saturday KidsArt on Dec. 24 and 31 because of the holiday schedule. Saturday KidsArt will return on Jan. 7, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m.

