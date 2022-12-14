The Huntington Museum of Art has announced its holiday hours. HMA will be closed to the public on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 and 2.
There will be no Saturday KidsArt on Dec. 24 and 31 because of the holiday schedule. Saturday KidsArt will return on Jan. 7, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Saturday KidsArt is an art activity designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Admission to Saturday KidsArt is free thanks to Hoops Family Children's Hospital.
The museum is closed to the public on Mondays. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information about the Huntington Museum of Art, the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory, and HMA Museum Store, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
