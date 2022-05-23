HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The program began on Armed Forces Day, May 21, and will end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.
Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America.
“Museums educate and inspire, cause us to wonder and imagine, dream and remember,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, in a news release. “By participating in the Blue Star Museums program, the Huntington Museum of Art is offering military personnel and their families an opportunity to feel connected to the Huntington community and to explore the world through the power of arts, culture and design, contributing to each person being able to live an artful life.”
Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses and more, in all 50 states, District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the U.S. Military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
