Saturday, Sept. 17 has been designated the 18th annual Museum Day by Smithsonian magazine.
Museum Day is an initiative in which participating U.S. museums, including the Huntington Museum of Art, open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket.
Museum Day is sponsored this year by The Quaker Oats Company and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
People who want to participate in Museum Day 2022 can visit Smithsonianmag.com/museumday to learn more and download a Museum Day ticket. Each ticket grants the ticketholder and one guest free access on Saturday, Sept. 17, to any museum that is participating, with one ticket permitted per email address.
Other West Virginia museums taking part are the Historic Shepherdstown Museum in Shepherdstown; the Historic Cockayne Farmstead in Glen Dale; and the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex.
Regionally, other participating museums this year include the American Saddlebred Museum and the International Museum of the Horse, both in Lexington, Kentucky; the Cincinnati Museum Center, Harriet Beecher Stowe House, The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, all in Cincinnati, Ohio.
For Marshall University football fans traveling to the team's away game Saturday in Bowling Green, Ohio, the Wood County Museum in that city is also participating and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.