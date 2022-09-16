The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Huntington Museum of Art is participating in Smithsonian magazine's Museum Day.

 Courtesy of the West Virginia Humanities Council

Saturday, Sept. 17 has been designated the 18th annual Museum Day by Smithsonian magazine.

Museum Day is an initiative in which participating U.S. museums, including the Huntington Museum of Art, open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket.

