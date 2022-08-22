The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Mike Beck, Ph.D., director of conservatory at the Huntington Museum of Art, looks at the leaves of his chocolate tree on Monday, April 4, 2022, inside the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory at the Huntington Museum of Art.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will offer a Tasting Tour of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, as part of its 4th Tuesday Tour Series. Admission to this event is free.

During the tour, guests will be able to sample foods that are produced by plants that are similar to the ones that grow in the conservatory.

