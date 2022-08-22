Mike Beck, Ph.D., director of conservatory at the Huntington Museum of Art, looks at the leaves of his chocolate tree on Monday, April 4, 2022, inside the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory at the Huntington Museum of Art.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will offer a Tasting Tour of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, as part of its 4th Tuesday Tour Series. Admission to this event is free.
During the tour, guests will be able to sample foods that are produced by plants that are similar to the ones that grow in the conservatory.
“The tasting tour of the conservatory is a very popular event. It’s a fun way to learn that many of the plants in the conservatory are not only beautiful but also beneficial to humans,” said HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn in a news release.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
