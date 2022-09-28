This oil painting by Daven A. Anderson (American, b. 1943) titled “River Traffic – Ohio River at Huntington, West Virginia” is one of more than 180 lots in the HMA Fine Art Auction taking place on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.
An in-person preview of the auction items takes place at the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.
The museum is partnering with Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers of Columbus, Ohio, for this event. The works included in the sale were consigned by members and supporters of the museum.
“We are offering more than 180 lots in this year’s Fine Art Auction, including paintings, prints, glass, and ceramics,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming in a news release. “Some lots start as low as $25. You can purchase a work of art online or in-person and support HMA at the same time.”
One of the highlights of this year’s auction is a beautiful figurative work by the noted Ohio artist, Dixie Selden (1868-1935). Selden, who was a native of Cincinnati, was a well-traveled painter who studied with two of America’s most esteemed painters, Frank Duveneck and William Merritt Chase. Selden was known for her landscapes, seascapes and portraits of Cincinnati notables. Her portrait of Frank Duveneck is part of the permanent collection of the Cincinnati Art Museum.
A buyer’s premium of 15% will be added to all successful bids executed in-house, and a buyer’s premium of 25% will be added to all successful bids made on the Invaluable website during this event.
Successful local bidders can begin to pick up their auction items the afternoon of Oct. 1 until 5:30 p.m. After Oct. 1, successful local bidders can pick up works on Oct. 3 after 1 p.m. Call 304-529-2701 to schedule a pick-up time.
Successful online bidders who need to arrange and pay for shipping can work with the UPS Store in Huntington or Ashland, where HMA will deliver the works.
A significant amount of proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the Huntington Museum of Art. For more information on events at HMA, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
