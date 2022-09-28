The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Daven A. Anderson Painting Photo by J Spurlock.jpg

This oil painting by Daven A. Anderson (American, b. 1943) titled “River Traffic – Ohio River at Huntington, West Virginia” is one of more than 180 lots in the HMA Fine Art Auction taking place on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. 

 Photo by John Spurlock

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will conduct its 7th Annual Fine Art Auction fundraiser at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 as an online and in-person event.

The works are available for viewing now on the Invaluable website at www.invaluable.com/catalog/xeytaamvvn

