HUNTINGTON — Saturday KidsArt at the Huntington Museum of Art returns to in-person art activities from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Saturday KidsArt is led by instructors Charity Baker and Kaitlin Donnally.
“Saturday KidsArt is our free and fun weekly art activity for children in kindergarten through fifth grade,” said HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn in a news release. “Younger children are welcome to attend Saturday KidsArt if accompanied by a parent or guardian. Many parents have a lot of fun creating artworks and memories with their children at Saturday KidsArt. We are so happy to be returning to in-person activities after months of virtual programming and a short hiatus.”
During the pandemic, Saturday KidsArt posted dozens of online art activities that could be conducted at home. These videos are still available for viewing at hmoa.org.
“Just go to the Education tab on our home page, click on HMoA at Home and scroll down to the links to the Saturday KidsArt online videos,” Dearborn said.
Saturday KidsArt is free thanks to the sponsorship of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
