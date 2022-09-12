The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0709_people
Buy Now

Kaitlin Donnally, head teacher for Saturday KidsArt at the Huntington Museum of Art, leads the children's painting and crafts session Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the museum. Saturday KidsArt returns to an in-person format this month after the COVID-19 pandemic shifted it to a virtual format. 

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Saturday KidsArt at the Huntington Museum of Art returns to in-person art activities from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Saturday KidsArt is led by instructors Charity Baker and Kaitlin Donnally.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you