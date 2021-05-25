HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-month-old infant.
The missing child, Angel Nichole Overstreet, is described as a white infant girl with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.
Police said the child’s whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8.
She was reported missing to police by representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) on Monday after they had been asked to follow up with the child’s father, Shannon Overstreet, regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky.
CPS representatives stated the father told them he had turned the child over to CPS approximately two weeks earlier.
At this time, however, investigators are unable to substantiate a custody exchange between the father and the two described CPS workers. Police are now working with CPS officials in West Virginia and Kentucky officials to locate the infant.
Police are asking anyone who has information regarding Angel’s whereabouts to call 911. Anyone with general information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.