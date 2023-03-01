Huntington’s Kitchen, located at 911 3rd Ave., Huntington, is a community food center where people come to learn, cook and experience well-prepared food. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for the months of March, April and May.
All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.
MARCH
Thursday, March 2
Dining With a Doc
Sarah Stevens, PsyD, psychologist with HIMG Behavioral Health, will be the guest doc to talk about managing the stress of our busy lifestyles and help prepare a quick and easy dish perfect for a family on the go. This free class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m., and registration is required.
Tuesday, March 14
St. Patrick’s Irish Stew
There’s no better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than learning how to make a classic Irish dish. During this class, we’ll make a traditional beef Irish stew with a side of cabbage. This class is limited to 16 participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Friday, March 17
Senior Focus Friday
Anyone 50 and older is welcome to enjoy a free, healthy meal and hear Eric Carter, DO, HIMG Gastroenterology, share his story of how a live liver donor transplant saved his life. This free event is offered noon to 1 p.m., and registration is required.
Tuesday, March 28
Fork Nite
In this special class, kids can learn basic knife skills while making two different types of delicious flatbread pizzas. This class is limited to 12 participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per child.
APRIL
Thursday, April 6
Dining With a Doc
William Beam, MD, pulmonologist with HIMG Pulmonary and St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center, will be the guest doc. This free class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m., and registration is required.
Tuesday, April 11
Breakfast for Dinner
Who doesn’t love a good “brinner?” In this class, attendees will learn how to prepare a healthy yet savory breakfast casserole with a side of fresh fruit that is often overlooked. This class is limited to 16 participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Tuesday, April 18
Family Night
In this class, participants will learn how to prepare the perfect meal for a big family complete with smothered chicken, rice and a side of fresh veggies. This class is limited to 16 participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Friday, April 21
Senior Focus Friday
Open to anyone age 50 or older. Enjoy a healthy meal and information from Russell Fry, MD, of HIMG Ophthalmology about “Glaucoma: Vision’s Silent Thief.” This free event is offered noon to 1 p.m., and registration is required.
Tuesday, April 25
Fork Nite
In this special class, kids can learn basic knife skills while making two different types of macaroni and cheese. This class is limited to 12 participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
MAY
Tuesday, May 2
Dining With a Doc
Joseph Touma, MD, otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) specialist at HIMG, will be the guest doc. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m., and registration is required.
Tuesday, May 16
Simple Savory Salads
In this class, participants will prepare a grilled chicken salad and a kale salad while learning how to make a homemade vinaigrette dressing. This class is limited to 16 participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Friday, May 19
Senior Focus Friday
Open to anyone age 50 or older. Enjoy a healthy meal and information from Megan Farmer, an audiologist with HIMG. This free event is offered noon to 1 p.m., and registration is required.
Tuesday, May 23
Grilling 101
With summer right around the corner, there’s no better time to learn how to perfect your grilling skills. In this class, participants will learn how to prepare grilled protein and vegetable skewers with a side of roasted potatoes. This class is limited to 16 participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
