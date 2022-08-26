Manager of Huntington's Kitchen, Chef Marty Emerson slices meat for a beef gyros recipe as Huntington’s Kitchen holds an electric pressure cooker class on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for September.
Huntington’s Kitchen is a community food center where people come to learn, cook and experience everything well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.
All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Tailgate Eats
Everyone is looking for that perfect snack to bring to the game, and these recipes will help make that decision a little easier. We’ll be making Cheater’s Tiramisu, Beef Wellington wontons, chicken parmesan sliders and buffalo chicken roll-ups. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Dining with a Doc
Joseph DeLapa, M.D., MHA, Marshall Health interventional pain management physician and assistant professor of family medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, will be the guest doc to talk about back pain prevention and treatment. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. There is no fee, but registration is required.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Global Cooking, Local Eating
This series of classes demonstrates how to make foods from around the world with local ingredients. On this night, we’ll explore how to make Chinese dumplings with a chicken filling that can easily be made vegan. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Go Fish
The catch for this class is mahi-mahi to make Greek-roasted mahi-mahi with Mediterranean potatoes. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Friday, Sept. 16
Senior Focus Friday
Anyone age 50 or older can enjoy a healthy meal and receive information on structural heart procedures. Salem Badr, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Cardiology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, will be the speaker. This event will be offered noon to 1 p.m. There is no fee, but registration is required.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Fork Nite
In this special class, kids can learn basic knife skills while making pepper steak with steamed rice. This class is limited to 12 participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Global Cooking, Local Eating
This series of classes demonstrates how to make foods from around the world with local ingredients. On this night, we’ll explore how to make beef vindaloo, a classic British Indian dish. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Monday, Sept. 26
Family Pairs Night
Cooking can be a great way to spend time with your little one, and this class allows one child and a parent/guardian to make a light, healthy meal together. We’ll be making Chicken Saltimbocca, or chicken wrapped in prosciutto and topped with a tomato bruschetta. This class is limited to eight pairs (one parent/guardian and one child, 8 or older). This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $45 per pair.
Friday, Sept. 30
Date Night
This class is designed for you and your partner to create the perfect romantic dinner together. Participants will make herb-crusted salmon with sauteed green beans in Dijon vinaigrette and parmesan-roasted red potatoes. This class is limited to eight couples, ages 15 and up, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $50 per pair.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.