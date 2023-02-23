HUNTINGTON — The record has been broken. After reaching a high temperature of 78 degrees at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Huntington set a new record high for Feb. 23.
The previous record high temperature for Feb. 23 was 76 degrees, set in 1996. A normal temperature for the date is 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS reported two other West Virginia cities — Parkersburg and Clarksburg — also set new record high temperatures Thursday.
Huntington also set a new temperature record for Feb. 22 of 80 degrees, up from the previous record of 75 degrees set in 1930.
Charleston and Parkersburg also set new record high temperatures Wednesday.
James Zvolensky, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston, expected a drop of about 40 degrees between Thursday and Saturday morning, but after a few cold days over the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise back above average again.
“By Monday, we’re looking at about 70 degrees again. The warming trend, which just means above average temperatures, is going to be headed into March,” he said.
