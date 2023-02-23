The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The record has been broken. After reaching a high temperature of 78 degrees at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Huntington set a new record high for Feb. 23.

The previous record high temperature for Feb. 23 was 76 degrees, set in 1996. A normal temperature for the date is 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

