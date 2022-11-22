HUNTINGTON — Huntington's tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the arena’s plaza. It is free and open to the public.
The event will be presented by the City of Huntington, Mountain Health Arena, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Huntington Partners, a city news release said.
Mayor Steve Williams and first lady Mary Poindexter Williams will flip the switch for the ribbon tree.
During the evening, performances will include Lee Dean, Bridget’s Dance Studio, Nancy’s School of Dance, Huntington Dance Theatre and the Thundertones. Mountain Health Arena and the Peach Cobbler Factory will provide refreshments for free. The arena will also sell concessions.
Hedgecock Photography will take candid photos during the event and of the crowd. They can be purchased online after the event.
Earlier this month, workers put together holiday decorations to brighten up city streets, Pullman Square and the Mountain Health Arena Plaza.
Citywide decorations will include wreaths and snowbursts along 3rd and 4th avenues. The traffic island at 3rd Avenue and 13th Street will have a ground display, including nutcrackers and ornament balls. Other locations include on 8th Street between the municipal parking garage and The Market and the welcome signs on 5th Street Road and Hal Greer Boulevard. Banners on streets are also hanging around downtown.
Tuesday will also be the Winter Wonderland of Lights Parade in Ashland at 7 p.m. Parade viewing is available on Carter Avenue at 16th Street to 14th Street and on Winchester Avenue from 14th to 22nd streets.
