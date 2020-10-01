HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington will observe trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, consistent with the date and time set by the Cabell County Commission this summer.
Safety recommendations for trick-or-treating will be announced in the near future.
The annual Safety Town Trick or Treat, however, is cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will certainly miss all of the ghosts and goblins visiting Safety Town this year, but this decision was made to keep our community safe," according to a post on the Safety Town Facebook page. "That is what is most important to us here at Safety Town. More than 5,000 trick or treaters and their parents came through Safety Town last year, and we are already looking forward to next year."