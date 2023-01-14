HUNTINGTON — Two teams advanced out of the first regional of the 2023 Academic Showdown.
Huntington High School Team 1 earned first place and Winfield High School Team 1 earned second place Saturday during the competition at Marshall University.
Both earned a spot in the finale on March 31 at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.
The Showdown is an academic head-to-head competition testing students’ knowledge in subject areas including math, history, sports and fine arts. Students in grades 9 -12 may participate, and schools may enter up to two teams to compete in the double elimination regionals.
The 2023 field of competitors includes 71 teams from 40 high schools representing 26 counties — an increase of 51 teams over last year.
Teams participating in today’s competition included:
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.