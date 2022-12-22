Huntington’s Holiday Road contest is well underway. People can vote for their favorite home at the price of $1 per vote; this year the money raised goes to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Ronald McDonald Houses are located near hospitals that provide specialized care for children and adolescents. It provides assistance for families of sick children staying in the hospital.
Voting opened Dec. 15 and runs through Friday, Dec. 23. There are 18 homes in this year’s contest.
The display at WV Whitehouse at 2659 3rd Ave. (No. 3) takes Travis King an entire year to program and choreograph. To listen, tune your FM radio to 90.5.
“Some of the best family memories we’ve seen are folks parked out front with a cup of hot chocolate and kids singing to the musical lights,” King said.
Every one of King’s LED lights is programmed for unique choreography to over 65 songs. Each song takes between eight and 40 hours to program. If he adds more lights, he has to reprogram all the songs. Visitors can vote for what song they want played next from their mobile device.
“We’ve been told by many families that our event has become part of their holiday tradition. It’s heartwarming and humbling to be able to bring joy to the community in this way.”
Each year, the display draws thousands of visitors while running nightly from Black Friday through New Year’s Eve. King said that on the most popular nights, 50 to 60 cars park in front of his house to watch the show.
The show runs Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.
Similarly, the Woodland Winter Wonderland house at 140 Woodland Drive (No. 10) belonging to Matt Meadows, is also a light show choreographed to music. Over Christmas, 10 songs are on a continuous loop.
“Just to program one song takes hours,” Meadows said. “I’ll literally sit in front of the computer with a headset on, listening to whatever song, the last one I did was Sia’s ‘Candy Cane Lane,’ so I sit in front of the computer and listen to the song in about three-second increments. I have to tell the program what I want to turn on and when I want to turn it on and turn it off.”
The physical setup takes days, and he started around election day. His home came in first place last year.
“It can be a very aggravating process as it’s going up. There are a few Chevy Chase moments,” he said, comparing his experience to the “Christmas Vacation” movie.
It’s mostly white lights with a quartet of singing Christmas trees in front. The radio station is 96.3, and shows run from 5:30 to 11 p.m. and until 11:30 p.m. on the weekends.
Meadows said at least five cars show up to watch every night.
“Christmas decorating has always been a thing with my family,” he said.
His grandfather used to place every individual light above his garage in a clip so that they were all facing the same direction.
Besides being a family tradition, he loves that it brings other people so much joy.
“You can actually sit inside my living room at times and you can hear kids outside yelling at my house because there is a Santa in the upstairs window that walks back and forth,” he said. “So really that’s what keeps you motivated. It’s like, well, you can’t let the kids down.”
He said that the fundraising competition was “the icing on the cake,” but he would have put up the decorations anyway.
For Amy Moffat Jones-Burdick, the Ronald McDonald House Charity is the reason her family participated.
“My husband is in the healthcare field and he has witnessed first hand, as well as I, the impact that the Ronald McDonald House has on families and helping them in times of need,” Jones-Burdick said. “I volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House when I was in graduate school and I also saw the impact that the Ronald McDonald House has for sick children.”
The Winter Wonderland home at 251 High Drive (No. 12) is decorated in all white lights and snowflakes. This is her family’s first year in the competition.
“Holly Smith Mount called me and said ‘your yard looks so pretty, will you participate?’” Jones-Burdick said.
She said that decorating for Christmas is a fun creative outlet and a family tradition.
“I think that one of the best things about this holiday tour is that it has a lot of nostalgic value to me, where families are driving around and voting on the houses. It’s like families helping families,” she said.
The tour has about $100 left to meet its goal of raising $1,000 before Dec. 23.