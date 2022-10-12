HUNTINGTON — A Huntington tradition to celebrate members of the LGBTQ+ community is scheduled for this weekend.
The 2022 Open to All Picnic will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Ritter Park Picnic Shelter No. 2. The event is hosted by the Huntington Mayor’s Diversity and LGBTQ advisory committees, a City of Huntington press release said.
The picnic “is a celebration of diversity, equity and inclusion in the Huntington community,” the press release continued. Open to the public, the event is free. Food, music and games will be offered. More than 35 vendors who are part of the city’s Open to All Campaign will be at the event.
This year’s sponsors include Kindred Communications; Marshall University; the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce; Southwestern District Labor Council; and Huntington City Council members Holly Smith Mount, Sarah Walling, DuRon Jackson, Tia Rumbaugh, Bob Bailey, Mike Shockley and Pat Jones.
To learn more about the picnic or how Open to All campaign members can become vendo.
The Open to All campaign was launched in March 2016 and is led by the Mayor’s Diversity and LGBTQ advisory committees. A list on the city’s website says over 250 local businesses and organizations have joined the campaign.
The picnic was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
