City of Huntington employee Mark Ziegler hangs a banner along 3rd Avenue featuring U.S. Navy member Richard Phillips as the city conducts a banner campaign to honor veterans on Nov. 2, 2021, in downtown Huntington.

 Photos by Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and Huntington in Bloom will partner for the third consecutive year to honor the first 150 qualifying Huntington veterans with a banner displayed in downtown Huntington.

The application period will open Monday, Jan. 23, and will close once information for the first 150 qualifying veterans has been received. Last year, Huntington in Bloom received information for the first 150 qualifying veterans within 48 hours of the application period being opened.

