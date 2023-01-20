City of Huntington employee Mark Ziegler hangs a banner along 3rd Avenue featuring U.S. Navy member Richard Phillips as the city conducts a banner campaign to honor veterans on Nov. 2, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and Huntington in Bloom will partner for the third consecutive year to honor the first 150 qualifying Huntington veterans with a banner displayed in downtown Huntington.
The application period will open Monday, Jan. 23, and will close once information for the first 150 qualifying veterans has been received. Last year, Huntington in Bloom received information for the first 150 qualifying veterans within 48 hours of the application period being opened.
Banner program coordinators expect this year’s program to once again be in high demand.
There is no cost to veterans or their families for being honored. To qualify, veterans must:
Be a past or present Huntington resident.
Have been honorably discharged from the military, killed in action, MIA or POW.
Submit a quality photo (5x7 or larger) in military uniform (if possible).
If the veteran is deceased, a family member may submit on his or her behalf.
To submit a photo and accompanying information, visit www.huntingtoninbloom.org, click on the “Veterans” tab, fill out the information requested and upload a photograph.
Submissions also will be accepted in person in the Mayor’s Office (Room 8) at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The banners will be installed the first week of October and will be removed in mid-November after Veterans Day. The banners will be given to veterans or their families for free after they are taken down.
For more information, contact Lisa Riley at 304-696-5540, ext. 2335, or Lisa McComas, at 304-522-8253.
