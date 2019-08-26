The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - One man died Monday evening after he jumped from the McCoy Road overpass onto Interstate 64, a sergeant with the West Virginia State Police confirmed.
Officers are still working to notify next of kin. Foul play is not suspected.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed from the 6-mile marker to the 11-mile marker. Traffic is being diverted and officials ask motorists seek an alternative route.
If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It is available 24-hours a day.