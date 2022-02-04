CHARLESTON — Contractors temporarily filled potholes that developed on Interstate 64 West between the U.S. 35 and the St. Albans exit Friday. Officials said more permanent repairs will be made when weather improves this weekend.
West Virginia Division of Highways’ Transportation Management Center began getting calls about potholes on the stretch of road about a mile west of the U.S. 35 interchange around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
“WVDOH maintenance crews from the Scary Creek garage in Putnam County were dispatched to the scene and contacted the contractor, Brayman Trumble, to make repairs,” the DOT said in a news release. “Near-constant snow, ice, rain, freezing and thawing over the past several weeks have caused pavement to fail on I-64 between the US 35 interchange and St. Albans exits, damaging several cars.
“Because asphalt plants are shut down for winter, contractors are unable to get hot asphalt to fill the potholes,” the release says. “Unheated asphalt, known as cold patch, does not hold up very well to heavy traffic.”
Officials said contractors used a concrete-based material to fill the potholes on Friday and will attempt a more permanent repair on Sunday after the weather improves and temperatures rise.
Those whose vehicles may have been damaged on the stretch of interstate may file a claim with the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission. For more information, call toll-free 1-877-562-6878.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
