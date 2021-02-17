HUNTINGTON — Appalachian Power has restored electric service to more than a third of the 97,000 West Virginia customers who were left in the dark after Monday’s crippling ice storm.
“Favorable weather today allowed initial helicopter and drone assessment, which revealed extensive damage to transmission and distribution infrastructure,” Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said in an email Wednesday afternoon. “A dozen damaged structures that carry transmission lines to the Wayne substation need rebuilt. Additional tree and ice damage is keeping Lavalette and Park Hills substations offline. Substations must be repaired and restored to service before 27 distribution circuits can be re-energized.”
While some customers have remained without service since the area’s first ice storm, on Feb. 11, more than 32,000 customers have had service restored as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, and crews continue to work to restore service to the 64,500 customers who remain without power.
In Cabell County, 25,357 customers remained without service as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, along with 16,723 in Wayne, 8,934 in Putnam and 6,114 in Lincoln.
More than 1,700 workers are in West Virginia, including crews who traveled to assist from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia, Moye said.
Overall restoration estimates remain suspended in ice storm-damaged areas of West Virginia until a more comprehensive picture of damage to electric infrastructure is established.
Forecasted severe weather is likely to bring additional outages, which Moye said crews are preparing for already.
A winter storm warning remains in effect through 5 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow, with accumulations of 4-6 inches, and a glaze of ice is expected. The warning applies to western West Virginia, southeast Ohio and northeast Kentucky.
“Wet snow accumulation is likely to stick effectively on trees and lines that have ice on them, adding more weight,” Moye said.
In Kentucky, 16,634 Kentucky Power customers in Boyd County, 7,635 in Lawrence, 7,204 in Carter, 1,472 in Greenup, 861 in Martin and 143 in Pike County were without power as of Tuesday evening.
In Ohio, 6,697 AEP Ohio customers are without power in Lawrence County. The utility said customers in South Point are estimated to see their service restored at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Water outages were also reported for customers in Lawrence County, and Hecla Water said its customers may have low water pressure or experience an outage as tank levels drop. Customers were asked to conserve water until power is restored to the treatment plant and pumping stations.
Kentucky Power said its entire service area is in the bull’s-eye to receive the additional wet snow this week.
“If this third storm materializes as forecasted, additional damage to electrical facilities will likely occur as the wet snow or ice will stick to ice remaining on trees, further delaying restoration efforts. Kentucky Power customers will essentially incur three winter storms within one week without the temperature rising above freezing — that’s snow on top of ice on top of ice,” the utility wrote in an update Tuesday evening. “Customers are strongly encouraged to make emergency plans also. Prepare an emergency outage kit, ensure loved ones who may need extra help have a place to go should they lose power and have a plan for your own household.”