Volunteer George Ellis, right, loads supplies for April Clark, a caretaker with VillageCare, as she picks up a senior food box for a client on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at New Baptist Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank has opened registration for its Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) to residents in all the food bank’s West Virginia counties.
In-person enrollment for Cabell County residents will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the parking lot behind First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave. in Huntington. Those who are interested in the program must:
Be at least 60 years of age;
Meet income guidelines (at or below 130% of the federal poverty income guidelines) based on gross income; and
Be a resident of a qualifying county.
Seniors who live in the same household can each fill out an application, as boxes are distributed to individuals. Any non-Cabell County resident can contact Tanya McComas at 304-523-6029, ext. 48, or tmccomas@facinghunger.org.
CSFP is a federal program administered by the Department of Agriculture to provide food for qualifying seniors. The program provides a monthly package of food designed to supplement the nutritional needs of low-income senior citizens. The packages are designed to provide protein, calcium, iron and vitamins A and C. CSFP is in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.
