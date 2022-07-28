The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

wv capitol.jpg
File photo

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday passed the Republican governor’s plan to reduce the state income tax by 10%, setting up a clash in the Senate, whose president is cold to the idea.

The GOP-controlled House supported the bill on a 78-7 vote with 15 delegates absent. The vote came without debate after several amendments offered by Democrats were rejected, including one that would have given taxpayers a $250 rebate instead of the tax cut.

