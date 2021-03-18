The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Capture.JPG

This singlewide mobile home at 52 Country Roads Trailer Park in Poca, W.Va., was burglarized and set on fire around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

 Courtesy of the WV Fire Marshal

CHARLESTON — A fire this week in Putnam County has been ruled as an arson and burglary, and investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office are asking the public to come forward with any information.

A singlewide mobile home at 52 Country Roads Trailer Park in Poca was burglarized and set on fire around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The residents were not home, but several pets died in the fire.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE (3473).

