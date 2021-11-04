HUNTINGTON — After going virtual in 2020, the 58th annual Marshall University International Festival is returning to form in 2021.
The event, scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, is West Virginia’s largest and longest-running international festival, featuring international foods, world music, dances and displays representing many countries and cultures. It is sponsored by Marshall University Housing and Residence Life and The Landing, among others, and will take place in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.
“We live in a global world, so we need to learn about different cultures and environments,” said Jyotsna Patel, event coordinator and administrator for the Office of International Student Services at Marshall.
Patel said 11 countries will be represented at the festival. Student representatives will run tables at the event to provide information about different countries and cultures.
“It’s nice to learn about the other cultures and try different foods, and I think it’s a nice history and geography lesson, too, and the students are all so proud to represent their countries,” Patel said.
A silent auction will be held in the lobby and includes various items from Blenko Glass, golf packages, Huntington Museum of Art membership, Heritage Farm Museum & Village, Marshall Artists Series tickets, a football signed by Chad Pennington, Le Bistro entrees for two, Pump Up the Fun tickets, a soccer ball signed by the Marshall men’s soccer team and more.
COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be available at the event. There is no admission charge, but capacity is limited. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
