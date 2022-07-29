CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — The U.S. 23 to eastbound Interstate 64 on-ramp at Catlettsburg, Kentucky, will close next week for construction.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2, and continuing through Saturday, Aug. 6, contractors will close the on-ramp leading to eastbound I-64 toward Huntington while crews complete its widening and paving. Traffic will not be able to get on I-64 going toward West Virginia from U.S. 23 during construction.
The ramp closure is necessary to extend the ramp, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which will improve safety by allowing more room for drivers to accelerate and merge with I-64 traffic.
During the closure, all U.S. 23 traffic that needs to access eastbound I-64 toward Huntington should detour using U.S. 60 through Catlettsburg and Kenova or use westbound I-64 to the Cannonsburg exit to turn around, or seek alternate routes. Drivers should expect delays and plan extra time for their commute.
Electronic message boards on U.S. 23 will alert the public of the planned closure and provide schedule updates in case of inclement weather.
The construction is part of an overall $9.5 million project to improve I-64 in Boyd County, which includes new blacktop for all travel lanes, widening of the Catlettsburg on-ramp, and roadside, drainage, pavement and concrete repairs. Contractors have until Nov. 30 to complete the project.
Currently, I-64 is one lane in each direction between the Cannonsburg and Catlettsburg exits (mile markers 184 to 191) and the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph.
