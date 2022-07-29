The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — The U.S. 23 to eastbound Interstate 64 on-ramp at Catlettsburg, Kentucky, will close next week for construction.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2, and continuing through Saturday, Aug. 6, contractors will close the on-ramp leading to eastbound I-64 toward Huntington while crews complete its widening and paving. Traffic will not be able to get on I-64 going toward West Virginia from U.S. 23 during construction.

