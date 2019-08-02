HUNTINGTON — Improper maintenance of the Huntington Fire Department's equipment could not be attributed to one individual and was caused by a "series of failures," an independent review has found.
A team formed by the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (DMAPS) conducted a review of the fire department at the request of Mayor Steve Williams, who was responding to several equipment and fire apparatus breakdowns earlier this year. The review was released to the city July 19 and given to media outlets Friday.
Despite equipment failures, the review team said the Huntington Fire Department continually answered calls and performed their duties "at the highest level."
The team noted management relationships between past and current chiefs and firefighters that they oversee are strained and "have been an issue for many years."
However, Fire Chief Jan Rader and Deputy Chief Ray Canafax "advised the Team that (they) are both extremely committed to the safety of the Huntington firefighters and the citizens of Huntington."
The review team made several recommendations, including adopting new policies and procedures, creating a peer-review team and implementing a new command structure that is less reliant on the chief.
In February, Williams called for an independent investigation after two ladder trucks broke down, which raised safety concerns among firefighters and area citizens. One of those trucks was found to have improper fluid levels. A fire rescue boat also has been out of operation since May 2018, more than 12 months after it had been inspected for possible repair.
After calling for the review, Williams reached out to DMAPS Secretary Jeff Sandy to form a team to look into the issues.
The six-person team consisted of: Sandy; Thom Kirk, deputy secretary and DMAPS general counsel; Jennifer Wilson, DMAPS assistant general counsel; Brian Jones, president of the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia; Elaine Harris, union representative of the Communications Workers of America International; and West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree.
The team found improper maintenance of equipment could not be assigned to one person and was the result of a series of failures. Among those failures, the department's policies and procedures were found to be outdated and failed to address who is responsible of overseeing maintenance of assets. The policies and procedures also failed to address a command structure that "delegates duties from the Chief to the newest member."
The review recommended adopting modern, comprehensive policies and procedures. Jones and Tyree said they will help the city research and adopt those policies, according to the review. The team found the department's current command structure is "a flat line with the Chief responsible to address all the department leaders with no intermediaries."
"Therefore, the (department's) success depends on 100% involvement of the Chief," according to the review.
It's recommended the fire department adopt a command structure similar to Hamden, Connecticut, which has a population of 60,000 people.
An organization chart provided in the review illustrates Hamden's fire chief delegating duties to the deputy chief, who then delegates duties to other management personnel, including fire station captains.
"No matter what command structure the fire department uses the Chief needs to empower the upper management of the department, and by doing so, the upper management will be required to take ownership and be held accountable for the actions of themselves and their subordinates," according to the review.
The department should form a peer-review team made up of professional firefighters. The peer review team would be jointly chaired by Tyree and Jones and would make additional recommendations to the mayor.
The review did not make specific recommendations about how to improve a strained relationship between chiefs and firefighters. It recommended the department answer a questionnaire with 24 questions.
Questions address the department's goals and objectives, apparatus/equipment replacement programs and identifying potential department weaknesses.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.