Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are coming to the Paramount Art Center in Ashland on Feb. 3, 2023.
“Isbell has consistently been one of our most requested artists, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him,” the Paramount Arts Center shared in Tuesday's announcement on its Facebook page.
Fresh off a performance at Louisville, Kentucky's Bourbon and Beyond festival, the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter has released 12 albums, most notably “Here We Rest,” “Southeastern,” “Something More Than Free” and “The Nashville Sound.”
Each won Album of the Year for the Americana Music Honors & Awards.
Isbell has also won four Grammy awards, including Best Americana Albums in 2016 and 2018 for “Something More Than Free” and “The Nashville Sound.”
His latest release is “Georgia Blue,” a collection of cover songs from other Georgia-based artists like REM, Otis Redding and The Allman Brothers.
The “PAC Pass” presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Isbell and his band recently performed in Charleston at the Clay Center on Aug. 23. He has performed at the Paramount and the V Club in Huntington before, and has been featured on the West Virginia-taped radio show Mountain Stage.
The concert also will feature special guest Peter One.
