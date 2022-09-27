The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are coming to the Paramount Art Center in Ashland on Feb. 3, 2023.

“Isbell has consistently been one of our most requested artists, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him,” the Paramount Arts Center shared in Tuesday's announcement on its Facebook page.

