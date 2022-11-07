The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Jeff Dunham will return to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on April 16, 2023, on his new tour, "Still Not Canceled." Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.

Dunham, a ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor, has been cited by TIME as “a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder” is able to say the things you-wouldn’t-dare with his cadre of characters who tap into almost every aspect of American life.

