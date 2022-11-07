HUNTINGTON — Jeff Dunham will return to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on April 16, 2023, on his new tour, "Still Not Canceled." Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.
Dunham, a ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor, has been cited by TIME as “a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder” is able to say the things you-wouldn’t-dare with his cadre of characters who tap into almost every aspect of American life.
After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road, ready to provide a much-needed dose of absurdity given the times we live in. That is, assuming he can convince his characters that they can no longer simply work from home.
Dunham has been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row, and is cited by Forbes as the third highest paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock.
Standard tickets start at $50.50. Premium seat bundles are available.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.