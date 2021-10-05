BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A jury in West Virginia has convicted a man charged in the killing of his girlfriend's daughter, whose body was found along a road in 2019.
Jurors in Morgan County Circuit Court deliberated for more than four hours over two days before reaching the verdict Tuesday in the trial of Andy McCauley Jr. of Berkeley Springs, news outlets reported. McCauley showed no emotion as the verdicts were read finding him guilty of first-degree murder, death of a child by a custodian by child abuse and concealment of a body in the slaying of Riley Crossman.
Division of Natural Resources officers found the 15-year-old Crossman's decomposed body along the side of a road in Berkeley County. Berkeley Springs High School had contacted her mother a week earlier about her absence from school.
The case went to the jury Monday after the defense called no witnesses before resting.
After the guilty verdict, jurors sentenced him to life in prison without mercy, meaning he won't get a chance of parole.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.