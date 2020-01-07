CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s attorney said Tuesday that federal prosecutors have closed an investigation into his administration and his family business empire without bringing any criminal charges.
The announcement was made a week into the new year in which Justice is seeking reelection and just a day before the state’s 2020 legislative session is scheduled to start. On Wednesday evening, Justice will deliver the State of the State address, the traditional forum for governors to announce their agenda for the session and the coming year.
U.S. Department of Justice investigators had issued at least three subpoenas to state agencies -- the Commerce Department, the Department of Revenue, and the Tax Division -- seeking records about the state’s dealings with The Greenbrier, which Justice owns, and about a settlement Justice family companies made to resolve millions of dollars in overdue taxes.
The governor still faces a lawsuit over not residing in Charleston, as governors are required to do under the state Constitution, and lawmakers this session are expected to consider ethics reform legislation that would require governors to put their holdings into bind trusts, something Justice has refused to do with The Greenbrier and with his family’s coal operations.